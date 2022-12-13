Bonecarver Debuts New Music Video "Thorned"

Brutal death metallers Bonecarver have released their crushing new single "Thorned," taken from their new album "Carnage Funeral" which is out now via Unique Leader. You can check it out below.

Bonecarver commented on the new single: "This is the fourth song from our album and you can clearly hear our grindcore influences, which we were using in our previous work. This time we've added more orchestral, electronic and dark ambient details for a whole new level of production. Sacra Visuals, the production company which our drummer Rubén and our guitarist Alberto runs, was in charge of the production of the video."