Bonecarver Debuts New Music Video "Thorned"
Brutal death metallers Bonecarver have released their crushing new single "Thorned," taken from their new album "Carnage Funeral" which is out now via Unique Leader. You can check it out below.
Bonecarver commented on the new single: "This is the fourth song from our album and you can clearly hear our grindcore influences, which we were using in our previous work. This time we've added more orchestral, electronic and dark ambient details for a whole new level of production. Sacra Visuals, the production company which our drummer Rubén and our guitarist Alberto runs, was in charge of the production of the video."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heidevolk Unveils New Music Video
- Next Article:
Rotting Christ Announces 2023 North American Tour
0 Comments on "Bonecarver Debuts 'Thorned' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.