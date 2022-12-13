Heidevolk Unveils New Music Video "Drink Met De Goden"

Band Photo: Heidevolk (?)

Five years since the release of their much-acclaimed album, "Vuur Van Verzet," February 24, 2023 will see Dutch pagan folk metal Heidevolk return with their seventh studio album, "Wederkeer ", via Napalm Records.

Following previously-released first album single, "Klauwen Vooruit," today, the band has premiered a brand new music video for the epic track "Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)" - inviting listeners on a folkloric adventure of myths, gods and legends!

The band says:

"Today we proudly present our second music video from 'Wederkeer.' The song, 'Drink met de Goden (Walhalla),' takes us on a journey through the life of an ambitious warrior. Only young of age, he inherits his father‘s sword and sets out to conquer the world, finding pleasure in feasting and fighting. When he gets older, he settles down on his father‘s land and realizes there is more to life than battle and bars. He finds fulfillment with his kith and kin, whom he will protect… with his life!

"With still two months to go until the release of 'Wederkeer,' we‘re gearing up for the live shows. We have added three more release shows to the release weekend and confirmed several festivals. Join us, for the Pagan Metal Brotherhood is on the rise”