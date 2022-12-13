Mystic Festival Adds Dark Atmospheric Bands Antimatter, Darkher, Lili Refrain, Pure Bedlam To 2023 Line-Up



Antimatter, Darkher, Lili Refrain, Pure Bedlam – these four bands will perform a series of atmospheric shows that will explore different shades of darkness at Mystic Festival 2023.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.