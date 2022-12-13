Brutal Assault Adds Legendary Bands Overkill, Sodom and Exciter To 2023 Line-Up
Brutal Assault added several old school and legendary bands to its 26th edition to include Overkill, Sodom, Exciter, Evilldead. The Czech Republic based metal festival is set to take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic.
