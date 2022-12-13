The Cruel Knives Posts New Music Video "Overdose" Online

Hot off the back of their second time supporting The Pretty Reckless on their recent UK and EU tour, British four-piece The Cruel Knives have shared a new music video for their single "Overdose." You can check it out below.

On the new video, guitarist Sid Glover states:

"'Overdose' was a real highlight on the recent The Pretty Reckless and The Cruel Knives tour. I can’t wait to drop it into the headline set at The Black Heart in London next February."