The Cruel Knives Posts New Music Video "Overdose" Online
Hot off the back of their second time supporting The Pretty Reckless on their recent UK and EU tour, British four-piece The Cruel Knives have shared a new music video for their single "Overdose." You can check it out below.
On the new video, guitarist Sid Glover states:
"'Overdose' was a real highlight on the recent The Pretty Reckless and The Cruel Knives tour. I can’t wait to drop it into the headline set at The Black Heart in London next February."
