Fresh Wounds Premiere New Single "124 Grain Execution" From Upcoming New EP "Deep Cuts"

Florida/Texas-based slamming deathgrind/beatdown outfit Fresh Wounds premiere a new single titled “124 Grain Execution”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Deep Cuts", which will be out in stores in early 2023.

Check out now "124 Grain Execution" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



