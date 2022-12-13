The Monolith Deathcult Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Matador"

The Netherlands-based progressive death metal trio The Monolith Deathcult premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Matador”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

Robin Kok: “I’m extremely happy to notice that my vocals aren’t buried under layers of epic riffs, epic orchestra, epic solo, epic vocals, epic tambourines and epic cowbells. Unfiltered mediocrity at last!”.

Carsten Altena: “As a vegan I wasn’t keen to collaborate on a song about the slaughtering of a bull, but I am happy to have learned that the song is actually about the utter annihilation of mankind, which is totally fine with my beliefs.”

Michiel Dekker: “I am convinced that after the release of this track the traditional support act mockery chant “Slaaaaaayerrrrrrr” will be replaced by “Matadorrrrrrrr” very soon.”