Turbid North (Unearth) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Patients”

Turbid North‘s - the band featuring singer/guitarist Nick Forkel, bassist Chris O’Toole (Unearth) and drummer Jono Garrett (Shock Withdrawl, Mos Generator) - new single and accompanying music video “Patients” has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from their approaching new album “The Decline” due out on January 20th, 2023.

Comments Forkel:

“‘Patients‘ is about mental health. This one deals with more of the violent end of that spectrum. Very much influenced by ‘A Clockwork Orange‘ when coming up with the lyrics and visuals.”