"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Turbid North (Unearth) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Patients”

posted Dec 13, 2022 at 2:53 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Turbid North‘s - the band featuring singer/guitarist Nick Forkel, bassist Chris O’Toole (Unearth) and drummer Jono Garrett (Shock Withdrawl, Mos Generator) - new single and accompanying music video “Patients” has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from their approaching new album “The Decline” due out on January 20th, 2023.

Comments Forkel:

“‘Patients‘ is about mental health. This one deals with more of the violent end of that spectrum. Very much influenced by ‘A Clockwork Orange‘ when coming up with the lyrics and visuals.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Turbid North (Unearth) Premiere New Single & Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 