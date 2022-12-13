Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single & Music Video "Necrosexual Deviant" From Upcoming New Album "Homicidal Ecstasy"
Columbus, Ohio-based death metal outfit Sanguisugabogg premiere a new advance track from their impending new studio full-length named “Homicidal Ecstasy“, due out via Century Media on February 03rd, 202. The new single and music video titled “Necrosexual Deviant” is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
“We recorded this song last year after lockdowns were lifted and we were gearing up for our long year of touring. This is the first song we wrote and played with our current lineup. We thought there’d be no better way to showcase it than a video showing our local scene and cameos from our friends going absolutely apeshit! Our fans have been waiting for this one to drop, so this is for y’all.”
You can catch the band live alongside Internal Bleeding, Year Of The Knife and Vomit Forth at the below booked dates:
02/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
02/24 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
02/25 Toledo, OH – Ottawa Tavern (feat. Mutilatred)
02/26 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups (feat. Volcano & Tomb Sentinel)
