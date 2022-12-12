Overkill Announces 2023 Killfest European Tour Dates; Reveals New Album Title

New Jersey thrash metal legends Overkill has announced the dates for the 2023 edition of their Killfest European tour. As of yet, no other bands have been confirmed for the trek, which in the past has featured such thrash contemporaries as Exodus, Destruction and Flotsam And Jetsam. In addition to this, drummer Jason Bittner has revealed that the title of Overkill's upcoming 20th album will be "Scorched." A social media post from Bittner reads as follows:

"Last one of the year!!!! See you in 2023 with Scorched, the 20th album in the Overkill catalog! Night all!!! Back on a plane home in less than 8 hours, and my weekend is farrrr from done…..more on that soon!"

Killfest 2023 tour dates:

April 13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

April 14 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

April 15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

April 16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

April 17 - München, Germany - Backstage

April 18 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

April 19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

April 21 – Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

April 22 – Fontaneto, Italy - Phenomenon Club

April 23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

April 24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

April 25 - Vosselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

April 26 - Paris, France - Trabendo

April 28 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

April 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

April 30 - Madrid, Spain - But