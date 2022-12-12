Overkill Announces 2023 Killfest European Tour Dates; Reveals New Album Title
New Jersey thrash metal legends Overkill has announced the dates for the 2023 edition of their Killfest European tour. As of yet, no other bands have been confirmed for the trek, which in the past has featured such thrash contemporaries as Exodus, Destruction and Flotsam And Jetsam. In addition to this, drummer Jason Bittner has revealed that the title of Overkill's upcoming 20th album will be "Scorched." A social media post from Bittner reads as follows:
"Last one of the year!!!! See you in 2023 with Scorched, the 20th album in the Overkill catalog! Night all!!! Back on a plane home in less than 8 hours, and my weekend is farrrr from done…..more on that soon!"
Killfest 2023 tour dates:
April 13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
April 14 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon
April 15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park
April 16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
April 17 - München, Germany - Backstage
April 18 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
April 19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex
April 21 – Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
April 22 – Fontaneto, Italy - Phenomenon Club
April 23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
April 24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
April 25 - Vosselaar, Belgium - De Dreef
April 26 - Paris, France - Trabendo
April 28 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
April 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
April 30 - Madrid, Spain - But
