Rotten Sound To Release New Album "Apocalypse" In March; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed
Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)
Finnish grindcore masters Rotten Sound has announced the release date for their forthcoming eighth full length studio album. The record, entitled, "Apocalypse," will be hitting shelves on March 31st of next year through Season Of Mist Records. This will be the band's first release since the 2018 EP, "Suffer To Abuse," and their first full length since 2016's, "Abuse To Suffer." Thus far no new music has been officially released, but you can check out the tracklisting and cover art below.
Tracklisting:
1. Pacify
2. Equality
3. Sharing
4. Apocalypse
5. Suburban Bliss
6. Renewables
7. Newsflash
8. Digital Bliss
9. True and False
10. Denialist
11. Nothingness
12. Fight Back
13. Patriots
14. Ownership
15. Science
16. Empowered
17. Breach
18. Inflation
