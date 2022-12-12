Rotten Sound To Release New Album "Apocalypse" In March; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore masters Rotten Sound has announced the release date for their forthcoming eighth full length studio album. The record, entitled, "Apocalypse," will be hitting shelves on March 31st of next year through Season Of Mist Records. This will be the band's first release since the 2018 EP, "Suffer To Abuse," and their first full length since 2016's, "Abuse To Suffer." Thus far no new music has been officially released, but you can check out the tracklisting and cover art below.

Tracklisting:

1. Pacify

2. Equality

3. Sharing

4. Apocalypse

5. Suburban Bliss

6. Renewables

7. Newsflash

8. Digital Bliss

9. True and False

10. Denialist

11. Nothingness

12. Fight Back

13. Patriots

14. Ownership

15. Science

16. Empowered

17. Breach

18. Inflation