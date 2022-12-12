Evil Like You Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Message" From New EP "Creators of the End"

Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania-based metalcore/deathcore band Evil Like You premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Message”, taken from their new EP "Creators of the End", out in stores now.

Check out now "The Message" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.