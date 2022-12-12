Nefarius Premiere New Single "The Ritual"
Karlsruhe, Germany-based blackened/melodic deathcore quartet Nefarius premiere a new single titled “The Ritual”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Robert Iutalim - Vocals
Jan Detemple - Guitar
Benjamin Moog - Guitar
Anton Sewergin - Bass
