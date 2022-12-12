Dryad Premiere New Single "Pompeii Worm" From Upcoming New Album "The Abyssal Plain"

Iowa City's black metal/death metal outfit Dryad premiere a new single titled “Pompeii Worm”, taken from their upcoming debut studio full-length "The Abyssal Plain", which will be released on January 20, 2023 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Pompeii Worm" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



