The Winery Dogs Premiere New Single & Music Video "Xanadu" From Upcoming New Album "III"

Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)

The Winery Dogs - featuring guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen (ex-Poison, Mr. Big), bassist/vocalist Billy Sheehan (ex-UFO, David Lee Roth) and drummer/vocalist Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, ex-

Dream Theater) - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Xanadu”, taken from their upcoming new album "III". The new record will be out in stores February 3, 2023, via the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard).

Check out now "Xanadu" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains Portnoy:

"Coming out of the gates, that's a barnburner. It's one of the fiercest tracks on the album." And there's even an Easter egg hidden in for fans with astute ears. "At the end there, you're hearing me toss my sticks — not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done."

Adds Kotzen: "My attitude is this: when I'm in the studio creating new music, the last thing on my mind is, 'How am I gonna do it live?' The reality is, I may never get to where I'll do it live. What's relevant is getting the vision that's in my head, in my heart, and in my soul to come out of the speakers. If it gets to the point where the tour is booked, the dates are confirmed, and we all get back in the rehearsal room together, that's when you figure out, 'Okay, how do I interpret this in a way it can be delivered live, and still be the same song?'"