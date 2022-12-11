Oceans Ate Alaska Premiere New Official Live Video “Paradigm”
UK-based metalcore/deathcore outfit Oceans Ate Alaska premiere an official live music video for “Paradigm“, from the band’s latest studio full-length “Disparity“, which was released this past September.
Check out now "Paradigm" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
