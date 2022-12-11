The Last Ten Seconds Of Life Premiere New Single & Music Video“Liberation”
Deathcore outfit The Last Ten Seconds Of Life premiere a new official music video for their latest single “Liberation“, off their new EP “Disquisition On An Execution“, out in stores now.
Check out now "Liberation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
