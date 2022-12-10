Pnakotic Manuscript Premiere New Single "Peter the Hermit’s Curse" From Upcoming New Album "Dark Prometheus"

International black metal band Pnakotic Manuscript premiere a new single titled “Peter the Hermit’s Curse”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dark Prometheus", which will be out in stores via Symbol Of Domination on January 13th, 2023.

Check out now "Peter the Hermit’s Curse" streaming via YouTube for you now below.