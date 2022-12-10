Amon Amarth Premiere New Cinematic Music Video For “Oden Owns You All”

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth premiere their new official music video for “Oden Owns You All“. At the moment, the Viking-themed outfit are playing the final shows of their North American headlining run with Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation:

12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

12/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

12/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

12/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

12/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA

12/17 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum



