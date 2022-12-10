Amon Amarth Premiere New Cinematic Music Video For “Oden Owns You All”
Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth premiere their new official music video for “Oden Owns You All“. At the moment, the Viking-themed outfit are playing the final shows of their North American headlining run with Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation:
12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
12/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
12/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
12/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA
12/17 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
