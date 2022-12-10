"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Amon Amarth Premiere New Cinematic Music Video For “Oden Owns You All”

posted Dec 10, 2022 at 3:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth premiere their new official music video for “Oden Owns You All“. At the moment, the Viking-themed outfit are playing the final shows of their North American headlining run with Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation:

12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
12/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
12/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
12/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA
12/17 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum


