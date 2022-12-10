Suicide Silence Premiere New Single “Alter Of Self”

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Californian deathcore quintet Suicide Silence premiere a new single named “Alter Of Self“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. It is the third track to arrive from the group’s upcoming seventh studio full-length “Remember… You Must Die“. The group had Taylor Young (Nails, Xibalba, etc.) produce that album due out in 2023.