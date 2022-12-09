Memoriam Shares New Music Video "All Is Lost"

Memoriam needs no introduction - they are living legends of Old School Death Metal and arguably the fastest and most creative band in the genre right now. Memoriam has built up their own loyal fan base over the past seven years and developed its own musical identity.

On the 3rd of February 2023, the new studio album "Rise To Power" will be released via Reaper Entertainment. Already today the band releases the first digital single "All Is Lost". The song is available now on all major streaming platforms.

The official video was shot in London in the fall of 2022, directed by Hal Sinden (Eulogy Media Ltd. The elaborately produced clip represents the first music video in the band's history and can be viewed below.

Hal states about the video:

"The members of Memoriam are legends in their own right within the international extreme metal community, amassing decades of prestige through work in previous acts such as Bolt Thrower, Benediction & The Damned. When I was approached by them and their record label (Reaper Entertainment) to create their first music video for their 5th studio album 'Rise To Power', I was initially stunned but then overwhelmingly eager to create something special for them.

"Our mutually agreed principle was to avoid the 'band performs in nondescript warehouse' trope and to weave as much of a story as possible within the song's 6 minute running time. The lyrics to 'All is Lost' are succinct enough to present a stern atmosphere but open enough for personal interpretation, and in this instance we found that the narrative theme unexpectedly resonated with current affairs, certainly within the UK, as we approached the dates of production."