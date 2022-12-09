Withered Throne Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Enantiodromia"

West Palm Beach, Florida-based blackened technical death metal Withered Throne premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Enantiodromia", which is out in stores today.

Check out now "Enantiodromia" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.

Comment the band:

"Enantiodromia" talks about a future apocalyptic world wrought on by secret destructive leaders to illusively impose "The New World Order", however, ultimately failing and disrupting the natural balance of all life, and consequently causing its own destruction and the extinction of all life on Earth."