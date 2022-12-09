Withered Throne Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Enantiodromia"
West Palm Beach, Florida-based blackened technical death metal Withered Throne premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Enantiodromia", which is out in stores today.
Check out now "Enantiodromia" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
Comment the band:
"Enantiodromia" talks about a future apocalyptic world wrought on by secret destructive leaders to illusively impose "The New World Order", however, ultimately failing and disrupting the natural balance of all life, and consequently causing its own destruction and the extinction of all life on Earth."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Withered Throne Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.