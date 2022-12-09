"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Bizarrekult Premiere New Single & Music Video "Midt I Stormen" From Upcoming Debut Album "Den Tapte Krigen"

posted Dec 9, 2022

Post-/progressive black metal unit Bizarrekult premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Midt I Stormen”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Den Tapte Krigen" (in English: “The Lost War” ), which will be out in stores January 27, 2023 via Season of Mist.

Check out now "Midt I Stormen" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells the band's mastermind Roman V:

“Midt I Stormen” (“In the middle of the storm”) is a desperate hymn of a loss. As we age, we lose our dear ones. Sometimes, these messages are like a lightning that hits the only tall tree standing in an open field. And there we are, burned and broken, on the ruins of our memories.”

"Den Tapte Krigen" track list:

1. Du Lovet Meg (You promised me) [05:11]
2. Kongen (The King) [04:23]
3. Den Tapte Krigen (The Lost War) [04:40]
4. Hvis Jeg Bare Kunne… (If I Could Only…) [06:42]
5. Midt I Stormen (In the Middle of the Storm) [05:12]
6. Kjære Barn (Dear Child) [05:28]
7. Løslatt (Released/Set Free) [04:12]
8. Himmelen er Utilgjengelig (Heaven is not Available) [06:39]

