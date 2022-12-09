Avatar Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Dirt I’m Buried In”

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

Swedish metal band Avatar premiere a new official music video for their latest single “The Dirt I’m Buried In“. It’s the second advance track to arrive from the group’s ninth studio full-length named “Dance Devil Dance“, due out on February 17th, 2023.

Check out now "The Dirt I’m Buried In" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Says frontman Johannes Eckerström:

“Our new album is designed to make you move and to move you. We destroyed all doubt with ‘Valley Of Disease.’ We blew the competition off the mountain with ‘Dance Devil Dance.’ Now the world is ours, and yours with us. The stage is set all that’s left to do is give in and join the circus. This is ‘The Dirt I’m Buried In.’ You are welcome.”