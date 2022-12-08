Headline News

Before The Dawn Signs With Napalm Records; To Release First Album In 10 Years

Napalm Records proudly announces the signing of Finnish melodic death metal band Before The Dawn! Formed in 1999, chart-cracking Before The Dawn reigned as one of the most successful Finnish metal bands of the early 2000’s, and since their burial in 2013, hundreds of thousands of new fans have discovered their music on streaming platforms, entirely without promotion or labels involved. Did the music find the people, or the people find the music - one can’t be sure, but after being inactive for almost a decade, Before The Dawn now returns stronger than ever!

Before The Dawn are currently back in the studio and ready to take to stages with a brand new lineup. The band originated as Finnish Metal Award winning Tuomas Saukkonen’s (Wolfheart) solo project, but throughout the years, there have been several lineup changes. With the new exciting lineup, the band introduces its biggest changes so far. Previous guitarist and vocalist Saukkonen has moved behind the drums, and talented Voice Of Finland 2022 finalist Paavo Laapotti has taken on all vocalist duties. The Finns have fully transformed into their new power and are ready to reconquer the scene!

Sebastian Münch, A&R, Napalm Records states:

"Tuomas Saukkonen and I have been working together with Wolfheart for a couple years now and from time to time we talked about bringing Before The Dawn back.

"Last year, when the band released the single 'The Final Storm', I was absolutely amazed by how good the new song turned out. Now being part of releasing a new full length studio album, and it being the first one in over a decade, is a great honor!"

Tuomas Saukkonen comments on the signing:

"One cornerstone of the Before The Dawn comeback plan and fundamental criteria was that we needed to find strong enough partners, in addition to our long time Fin label Stay Heavy Records, that will raise the band to a whole new level after a decade of slumber. We could not be happier about the newly signed contract with the mighty Napalm Records and we are absolutely ecstatic for the fact that the new Before The Dawn album will be in the best possible hands when it sees the light of the day worldwide in 2023."