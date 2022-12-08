Witch Ripper Reveals New Album "The Flight After The Fall" Details; Shares "Enter The Loop" Music Video

Witch Ripper has released the tongue-in-cheek video clip "Enter The Loop" as the catchy first single taken from the forthcoming album "The Flight After The Fall." The sophomore full-length of the American melodic sludge metal outfit is slated to hit stores on March 3, 2022.

The band comments: "We wanted to start off our new album with a musical bang, and 'Enter the Loop' is clearly making a statement about this band", guitarist and vocalist Curtis Parker writes. "Yes, we can play heavy riffs with pummeling drums, we all know that. Yet with the addition of Chad on guitar and co-vocals, we're now able to execute big dramatic musical passages inspired by bands that we love like Queen and David Bowie. 'Enter the Loop' represents a launching-off point for us both in lyrical and musical terms. It lets people know that they're in for something special, and that this musical journey is just beginning."

Tracklist:

1. Enter the Loop

2. Madness and Ritual Solitude

3. The Obsidian Forge

4. Icarus Equation

5 .Everlasting in Retrograde Pt. I & II