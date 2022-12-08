Ahab Unleashes New Music Video "Colossus Of The Liquid Graves"

January 13, 2023 sees extreme doom metal masters Ahab return with their fifth studio album, entitled "The Coral Tombs," via Napalm Records. The album is the band‘s first full-length offering in eight long years.

Following the German four-piece‘s first single and lyric video for "Prof. Arronax‘ Descent Into The Vast Oceans" (featuring Chris Noir of Ultha), today, Ahab have released a new track taken off of "The Coral Tombs!" "Colossus Of The Liquid Graves" showcases their exceptional talent and a sound only Ahab can create. It‘s evil, ugly, beautiful and heavy all in one.

Says guitarist Christian Hector about the new single and video:

"I've always wanted to have a video for Ahab like 'Colossus Of The Liquid Graves'. Actually we developed the ideas for a storyboard ourselves during a flight to a show in Athens - which was a great experience. It was so inspiring to see our ideas animated literally little by little. Needless to say, the team of puppet builders, stop motion animators and camera operators did an awesome job on getting it all done the way we had it in our minds. The story itself is quite gloomy and the video breathes life into our cover artwork. We‘re all very excited and thankful for this fine little moving picture."