Dark Fortress Announces Decision To Split Up; Will Perform One Final European Tour Dates

German black metal veterans Dark Fortress has announced that after twenty eight years and seven full length albums, they will be calling it a day. A message from the band reads as follows:

"We are hereby announcing the end of Dark Fortress.

"This has been coming for a while, and it's been an extremely hard decision. But since we did not want to simply let the band fall apart, we decided to end Dark Fortress with a bang, properly and in dignity, something that we owe not only to our fans and to all the people who have supported us for over two decades, but something that we also owe to ourselves.

"So we are proudly announcing our final tour together with Co-Headliners The Spirit and special guests Asphagor.

"Come and let's celebrate one more time. This will be your last chance to see Dark Fortress live."

The tour dates are as follows:

03.05.23 (DE) Saarbrücken - Garage

04.05.23 (CH) Aarau - Kiff

05.05.23 (FR) Paris - Backstage

06.05.23 (BE) Gent - Asgaard

07.05.23 (UK) London - Boston Music Room

08.05.23 (NL) Rotterdam - Baroeg

09.05.23 (DE) Bochum - Matrix

10.05.23 (DE) Berlin - Hole 44

11.05.23 (DE) Leipzig - Hellraiser

12.05.23 (PL) Poznan - U Bazyla

13.05.23 (AT) Wien - Viper Room

14.05.23 (DE) München - Backstage