Dark Fortress Announces Decision To Split Up; Will Perform One Final European Tour Dates
German black metal veterans Dark Fortress has announced that after twenty eight years and seven full length albums, they will be calling it a day. A message from the band reads as follows:
"We are hereby announcing the end of Dark Fortress.
"This has been coming for a while, and it's been an extremely hard decision. But since we did not want to simply let the band fall apart, we decided to end Dark Fortress with a bang, properly and in dignity, something that we owe not only to our fans and to all the people who have supported us for over two decades, but something that we also owe to ourselves.
"So we are proudly announcing our final tour together with Co-Headliners The Spirit and special guests Asphagor.
"Come and let's celebrate one more time. This will be your last chance to see Dark Fortress live."
The tour dates are as follows:
03.05.23 (DE) Saarbrücken - Garage
04.05.23 (CH) Aarau - Kiff
05.05.23 (FR) Paris - Backstage
06.05.23 (BE) Gent - Asgaard
07.05.23 (UK) London - Boston Music Room
08.05.23 (NL) Rotterdam - Baroeg
09.05.23 (DE) Bochum - Matrix
10.05.23 (DE) Berlin - Hole 44
11.05.23 (DE) Leipzig - Hellraiser
12.05.23 (PL) Poznan - U Bazyla
13.05.23 (AT) Wien - Viper Room
14.05.23 (DE) München - Backstage
