Obscura Posts New Music Video "Heritage" Online
Virtuosic extreme metallers Obscura have delivered an early Christmas present for their fans. Today, they release a brand new video for "Heritage," another track from their latest album "A Valediction."
As with their previous video for "The Neuromancer," the video for "Heritage" was filmed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Kreator) at the famous Kupfersaal in Cologne, Germany in August 2022. The theatre was built in 1820 and has been protected for decades after being declared a historic monument.
Mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments on the video:
"'Heritage' has been plotted as a prequel to the album cover for 'A Valediction.' The moment Elian Kantor captured with his wonderful artwork might be explained mostsuitably with this brand new videoclip. To stay connected while being separated."
