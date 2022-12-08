Exclusive

Netherland Based Legendarium Premiere New Album On Metalunderground.com



Legendarium deliver an eclectic onslaught of heavy metal across their new album, Death's Hand In Yours. Unleashing high intensity rhythms, intricate interweaving melodies with some contrasting experimentation, the upcoming album celebrates an array of metal styles.

Band founder Laurence Kerbov comments:

"I am really excited about this new album. It's meaner, heavier, and more varied than anything we've done before. Overall it's a massive step forward for the band."

Drawing music inspiration predominantly from older heavy metal and punk of the '80s and '90s, Legendarium's sound is generally very based around the conventions put in place by bands like Black Sabbath, Metallica, Megadeth, and Motorhead. Punk elements reminiscent of bands like MISFITS, Bad Religion also bleed through Legendarium's music. Kicking off with the utterly demonic title track "Death's Hand In Yours", the instrumentation is a melodic, textural display while Laurence's harsh vocals emit a ghastly tone. "Arcane Magics of Ancient Origins" delivers a folk metal offering telling the tale of a wizard who is framed for a crime he didn't commit and falsely exiled. "Black Magic/Touch of Evil" delves into more experimental realms with 80s style synths, clean guitar leads and a saxophone solo performed by Jared Archon. Concluding with "The Ritual of the Thousand Skulls", the track emerges out of the murky shadows bringing a cabal of dissidents to the ghostly ceremony.

Legendarium, through a dynamic concoction of instrumental textures and compelling musical arrangement, bring forth a compelling album comprised of fantastical tales and bloodthirsty sacrifice.

If you like what you've read so far, you can stream the full album right here, right now!



<a href="https://legendarium.bandcamp.com/album/deaths-hand-in-yours">Death's Hand In Yours by Legendarium</a>

Pre-order the album here:

https://legendarium.bandcamp.com/album/deaths-hand-in-yours