Revenge Beast Premiere New Single & Music Video "Egregore" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Revenge Beast premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Egregore”, taken from their upcoming from their self-titled studio full-length, due out via Upstate Records and Bloodblast Distribution in mid-2023.
Check out now "Egregore" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
