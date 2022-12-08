Sarcoptes Premiere New Single "Tet" From Upcoming New Album "Prayers to Oblivion"
Sacramento-based black metal band Sarcoptes premiere a new single titled “Tet”, taken from their upcoming new album "Prayers to Oblivion", set for release by Transcending Obscurity Records on
February 24th.
Check out now "Tet" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
