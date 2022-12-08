Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Official Live Video “Metrovertigo” - Announce U.S. Tour With Cloak & Couch Slut
Avantgarde blackened death metal outfit Imperial Triumphant announce an U.S. headlining tour for early 2023. Cloak and Couch Slut will join them as support acts.
In other news the trio have also just premiered an official live video for their track “Metrovertigo“, off their latest record “Spirit Of Ecstasy“. The footage was captured during a live show the band played in London, UK.
Explains vocalist/guitarist Zachary Ezrin:
“Imperial Triumphant will be bringing the chaos of New York City to the eastern coast of the USA this winter. We are excited to be accompanied by black metal band Cloak and fellow metropolitans Couch Slut on this excursion. This will be our first headline tour since 2021 and we are elated to bring our golden ritual to a few select cities. We will be joined by horns and special guests making this tour one not to be missed.”
01/31 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
02/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge
02/02 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
02/03 Nashville, TN – The End
02/04 Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social
02/05 Mobile, AL – Alabama Music Box
02/06 Orlando, FL – Haven (feat. Artificial Brain)
02/07 Miami, FL – Gramps
02/09 W. Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
02/10 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
02/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts – Subterranean Dissonance Festival (Imperial Triumphant only)
02/12 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar – Black Metal Rainbows Book Release Show (no Cloak)
