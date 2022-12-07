Loss of Infection Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Sovereign"

South Korean deathcore/death metal outfit Loss of Infection premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Sovereign”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

HeeWook Lee(Hyookbreed) - Vocals

SeolMin Kim(Seolmin) - Guitar

JaeHyeop Oh(Robobass) - Bass

JongWook Shin(Akatsuki) - Drum