Oracle Spectre Premiere New Single & Music Video "Reaper of Dreams" - Devin Duarte Of Worm Shepherd Guests
Californian deathcore entity Oracle Spectre premiere a new song and animated music video named “Reaper of Dreams”. Devin Duarte of Worm Shepherd guests on vocals.
Check out now "Reaper of Dreams" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
