Dischordia Premiere New Full-Band Playthrough Video For "The Wheel" From New Album "Triptych"
Oklahoma City-based brutal death metal trio Dischordia premiere a new full-band playthrough video for “The Wheel”, taken from their new album "Triptych".
Check out now "The Wheel" streaming via YouTube now below.
