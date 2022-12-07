Silent Civilian (Ex-Spineshank) Premiere Their First New Single In Over A Decade

Silent Civilian - featuring ex-Spineshank frontman Jonny Santos , guitarist/vocalist Matt Bredemeier, bassist Robbie Young and drummer Alex Morgan - return after 12 years of silence with the premiere of their new single titled “My Addiction“.

Theadvance track is taken from the group's upcoming album “The Reckoning“, which will see a release in early 2023. Santos oversaw the production, mixing and mastering duties for that record.

Explains Santos:

“The song was inspired by the similarities between drug addiction and an abusive toxic relationship, and how the dependency can destroy your life by consuming something that has such a negative impact but you can’t stop. You’re always chasing the initial euphoria after it’s long gone, and trying to convince yourself that it’s not a problem and that you have control.

Mental health awareness is just as important these days as fighting addiction, in my eyes. Both can lead to death and/or suicide. We chose this song as our first song release off the record because we felt that it’s a good representation of the record as a whole. It’s heavy and angry, but melodic and emotional as well,which have always been a part of the Silent Civilian sound. We have grown as a band and as people, and we hope all of our fans enjoy the new music.”