Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single & Music Video "Equus" From Upcoming New Album "Exul"
Australian progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris premiere their new single and music video titled “Equus“, taken from their forthcoming new album “Exul“. “Exul” is headed for a March 24th release via Season Of Mist and is their first new material in 5 years.
The clip was directed and produced by the outfit’s frontman Xenoyr. Check out now "Equus" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explain the band:
“‘Equus‘ is dedicated to the lives lost during the lethal bush fires that scarred Australia in 2019-2020. Alongside the people who died or were affected, many millions, if not billions, of animals were killed or displaced from their natural habitats, the enormity of this is something that will never be forgotten, and should not be ignored.
It is also a warning that the world we live in is changing from the damage we as a species have contributed to. Within this video, the dancer represents a scorched Mother Earth, from horror to humanity, ever in tune with the heart and flow of the song (and world), and ultimately aware of the inevitable and ever growing destructive cycle we are in.”
Adds vocalist/violinist Tim Charles:
“Our approach is always the same which is essentially to just write and see what comes out. ‘Exul‘ definitely had its challenges during the songwriting process. Part of the beauty of how our music comes together is that we are quite different individuals bringing an array of ideas together.
From there, we work out how to combine them into something that is seamless and beautiful to us. We were determined to make this our best and most complete album yet, which definitely resulted in it taking longer. But we are so proud of this album and it’s exciting to finally share it with the world.”
“Exul” tracklist:
01 – “Equus”
02 – “Misericorde I – As the Flesh Falls”
03 – “Misericorde II – Anatomy of Quiescence”
04 – “Suspyre”
05 – “Graal”
06 – “Anhedonia”
Ne Obliviscaris will be touring Europe and the UK this coming spring, stopping at the below cities:
w/ Persefone & Asymmetric Universe:
05/05 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
05/06 Tampere, FIN – Klubi
05/09 Oslo, NOR – Bla
05/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
05/11 Hamburg, GER – Headcrash
05/13 Cologne, GER – Luxor
05/14 Antwerp, BEL
05/16 Dublin, IRE – Grand Social
05/17 Glasgow, UK – Slay
05/18 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
05/18 London, UK – Islington Academy
w/ Persefone & The Omnific:
05/20 Leiden, NET – Gebr. de Nobel
05/21 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
05/22 Nantes, FRA – Ferrailleur
05/24 Porto, POR – Hard Club
05/25 Lisbon, POR – RCA Club
05/26 Madrid, SPA – Nazca
05/27 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda
05/29 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl Hall
05/30 Munich, GER – Strom
05/31 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
06/01 Prague, CZE – Futurum
06/02 Berlin, GER – Hole44
06/03 Leipzig, GER – Naumann
