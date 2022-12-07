Headline News

Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single & Music Video "Equus" From Upcoming New Album "Exul"

Australian progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris premiere their new single and music video titled “Equus“, taken from their forthcoming new album “Exul“. “Exul” is headed for a March 24th release via Season Of Mist and is their first new material in 5 years.

The clip was directed and produced by the outfit’s frontman Xenoyr. Check out now "Equus" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explain the band:

“‘Equus‘ is dedicated to the lives lost during the lethal bush fires that scarred Australia in 2019-2020. Alongside the people who died or were affected, many millions, if not billions, of animals were killed or displaced from their natural habitats, the enormity of this is something that will never be forgotten, and should not be ignored.

It is also a warning that the world we live in is changing from the damage we as a species have contributed to. Within this video, the dancer represents a scorched Mother Earth, from horror to humanity, ever in tune with the heart and flow of the song (and world), and ultimately aware of the inevitable and ever growing destructive cycle we are in.”

Adds vocalist/violinist Tim Charles:

“Our approach is always the same which is essentially to just write and see what comes out. ‘Exul‘ definitely had its challenges during the songwriting process. Part of the beauty of how our music comes together is that we are quite different individuals bringing an array of ideas together.

From there, we work out how to combine them into something that is seamless and beautiful to us. We were determined to make this our best and most complete album yet, which definitely resulted in it taking longer. But we are so proud of this album and it’s exciting to finally share it with the world.”

“Exul” tracklist:

01 – “Equus”

02 – “Misericorde I – As the Flesh Falls”

03 – “Misericorde II – Anatomy of Quiescence”

04 – “Suspyre”

05 – “Graal”

06 – “Anhedonia”

Ne Obliviscaris will be touring Europe and the UK this coming spring, stopping at the below cities:

w/ Persefone & Asymmetric Universe:

05/05 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia

05/06 Tampere, FIN – Klubi

05/09 Oslo, NOR – Bla

05/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

05/11 Hamburg, GER – Headcrash

05/13 Cologne, GER – Luxor

05/14 Antwerp, BEL

05/16 Dublin, IRE – Grand Social

05/17 Glasgow, UK – Slay

05/18 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

05/18 London, UK – Islington Academy

w/ Persefone & The Omnific:

05/20 Leiden, NET – Gebr. de Nobel

05/21 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

05/22 Nantes, FRA – Ferrailleur

05/24 Porto, POR – Hard Club

05/25 Lisbon, POR – RCA Club

05/26 Madrid, SPA – Nazca

05/27 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda

05/29 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl Hall

05/30 Munich, GER – Strom

05/31 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

06/01 Prague, CZE – Futurum

06/02 Berlin, GER – Hole44

06/03 Leipzig, GER – Naumann