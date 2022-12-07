Chimp Spanner Premiere New Single “Machine God”
Progressive technical death metal outfit Chimp Spanner - the metal project led by English multi-instrumentalist Paul Antonio Ortiz - premiere a new single named “Machine God” streaming via Spotify for you below. Segments of this new track were completed while Ortiz livestreamed across Twitch.
