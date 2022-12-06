Jesus Piece Premiere New Single & Music Video “An Offering To The Night” - Sign With Century Media

Philadelphia-based metal outfit Jesus Piece have inked a record deal with Century Media Records. and premiere a new single and music video named “An Offering To The Night”. A new album from is scheduled for next year.

February, 2023 will find the band touring with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu and TRiPPJONES for the following string of dates:

02/09 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

02/10 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

02/11 Durham, NC – Motorco

02/13 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02/14 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

02/15 Miami, FL – Gramps

02/16 Gainesville, FL – The Wooly

02/17 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

02/18 Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

02/19 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

02/21 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

02/22 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

02/24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

02/25 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

02/26 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

02/28 Orange County, CA – The Observatory

03/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent (no Scowl/Zulu)

03/03 Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz – Vets Hall

03/04 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (no Zulu)

03/05 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

03/07 Seattle, WA – Neumos (no Zulu)

03/08 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (no Zulu)

03/09 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (no Zulu)

03/10 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (no Zulu)

03/12 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (no Zulu)

03/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

03/15 Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue

03/16 Chicago, IL – Metro

03/17 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

03/18 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona

03/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03/22 Albany, NY – Fuze Box

03/23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

03/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel