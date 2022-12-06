Stöner (Ex-Queens Of The Stone Age/Kyuss, Etc.) Premiere New Single “It Ain’t Free”

Desert stoner rock band Stöner - featuring Kyuss veterans Brant Bjork (ex-Fu Manchu) on guitar/vocals and Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator, ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) on bass/vocals and drummer Ryan Güt - premiere their new single “It Ain’t Free” streaming via YouTube for you below.

That track is off the group’s new album “Boogie To Baja“, due out February 24th via Heavy Psych Records.

Explains Bjork:

“Me and Nick use to trade Hardcore Punk records back when we were … young punks! We still love the old school hardcore. The kind that made you wanna slam dance… you know… before this thing called moshing. Ha! ‘IT AIN’T FREE‘ is our roots and it’s 100% Stöner!”