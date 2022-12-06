To The Grave Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video “Axe Of Kindness”

Australian deathcore outfit To The Grave premiere their second advance track and accompanying violent veganism-themed NSFW music video “Axe Of Kindness”. The single taken from their upcoming studio full-length named “Director’s Cuts“, due out on February 24th, 2023 via Unique Leader Records.

Comment the band:

“Axe is a tongue-in-cheek horror concept in the vein of The Purge, we had a little fun going ultra-violent on the idea of someone who’s had enough with a world full of apathy and plans to exact vengeance for animals by going door-to-door with a fire axe.”