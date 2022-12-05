Sold Soul Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Hunt Above, Dwell Below" From New Album "I Hope We Make It Out of This Alive"

U.S. deathcore band Sold Soul premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Hunt Above, Dwell Below”, taken from their new album "I Hope We Make It Out of This Alive", out in stores now. The particular track features guest Vocals by Cameron McBride of Methwitch.

Check out now "Hunt Above, Dwell Below" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



