Invictus (Kataklysm, Ex Deo Etc. ) Premiere New Music Video For "Eagles"
Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)
Invictus (Kataklysm, Ex Deo etc. ) premiere a new music video for “Eagles”, taken from their debut album "Unstoppable", out in stores via MNRK Heavy.
Check out now "Eagles" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments frontman Maurizio Iacono:
“‘Eagles’ is one of the first songs that me and Chris Clancy wrote. It was put together during the baby stages of this band’s life, so it’s an important track. The theme around it is about the military doing their duty for our country and our mistakes of not taking good care of these heroes when they get back home. Most of them need help and we just don’t do enough to deliver proper care.”
Besides Iacono Invictus consists of J-F Dagenais (guitarist for Kataklysm and Ex Deo), producer and main songwriter Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within), and drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., Inhuman Condition).
"Unstoppable" track listing:
01 You Will Know Who I Am
02 Eagles
03 Bleed Me Out
04 Exiled
05 Get Up
06 Weaponized
07 3656
08 Ghost Of My Father
09 Darkest Of Enemies
10 American Outcast
11 Keeping The Wolves At Bay
