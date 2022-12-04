Widespread Disease Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Tide"
Paris, France-based blackened deathcore band Widespread Disease premiere a new single and official music video titled "The Tide", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The video was directed by Danny Louzon of Anubis Production.
