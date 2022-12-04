"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Listen To Metallica's New Single "Lux Æterna" w/ The Vocals From "Hit The Lights"

posted Dec 4, 2022 at 3:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Metallica's latest single "Lux Æterna" was compared a lot to the band's early years' stuff, especially the debut album "Kill 'Em All". YouTuber johnp82 develop those ideas further by speeding up the new track and combining it with the vocals from "Hit The Lights".

Check out the final result "Hit The Lux" streaming via YouTube for you below.


