Just For Fun

Listen To Metallica's New Single "Lux Æterna" w/ The Vocals From "Hit The Lights"

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Metallica's latest single "Lux Æterna" was compared a lot to the band's early years' stuff, especially the debut album "Kill 'Em All". YouTuber johnp82 develop those ideas further by speeding up the new track and combining it with the vocals from "Hit The Lights".

Check out the final result "Hit The Lux" streaming via YouTube for you below.



