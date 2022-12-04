Gorynov Premiere New Single & Music Video "Enemy In My Sight" From Upcoming New EP "Reaping Sanity"

Egyptian thrash metal outfit Gorynov premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Enemy In My Sight”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Reaping Sanity", which will be out in stores next year.

Check out now "Enemy In My Sight" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.