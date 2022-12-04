God Dethroned Premiere New Single & Music Video “Asmodevs”
Dutch blackened death metal outfit God Dethroned - who recently signed a new record deal with Atomic Fire Records - premiere a new official music video for their new single “Asmodevs“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments vocalist Henri Sattler of the Dlers:
“‘Asmodevs‘ is one of the oldest demons known to mankind. He appears in ancient scriptures as the prince of demons and hell. The song itself is very much composed as a single. Short but sweet, with all the typical God Dethroned ingredients. Epic tunes combined with sheer brutality.”
The band's current touring dates read as follows:
12/09 Eindhoven, NET – Eindhoven Metal Meeting
12/10 Bogota, COL – Ace Of Spades Club
12/11 Medellin, COL – Barnaby Jones
12/13 Morelos, MEX – The Pit
12/14 Queretaro, MEX – Elite
12/15 Mexico City, MEX – HDX Circus Bar
12/16 Coquimbo, COL – Local Boomer
12/17 Santiago, CHL – Santiago Metal Festival
12/18 Temuco, CHL – Casa Vieja
01/21 Mannheim, GER – 7er Club
02/04 Antwerp, BEL – JC Vizit
04/22 Vechta, GER – Assault Of The Undead
09/23 Aschaffenburg, GER – Dark Woods
