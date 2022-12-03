Katatonia Premiere New Single & Music Video “Austerity”
Swedish progressive metal outfit Katatonia premiere their new single and music video by the name of “Austerity” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from their twelfth studio full-length “Sky Void Of Stars“, due out on January 20th, 202 via Season Of Mist.
Tell the outfit:
“We hereby present you our new single and the opening track of ‘Sky Void Of Stars‘ – ‘Austerity‘. Energetic and dark, stern and disenchanted. Enjoy.”
The group are winding down their North American tour at the moment and will follow it up with a European/UK headlining run in the new year. Their plans include:
w/ The Ocean & Cellar Darling:
12/03 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
12/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
12/06 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live (feat. Soen)
12/07 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live (feat. Soen)
12/09 Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
12/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
With Sólstafir and SOM:
01/20 Tampere, FIN – Tampereen Tullikamari
01/21 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo
01/22 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas
01/24 Warsaw, POL – Klub Stodola
01/25 Berlin, GER – Huxleys Neue Welt
01/26 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
01/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
01/28 Prague, CZE – Roxy Prauge
01/29 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien
01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/01 Munchen, GER – Backstage Werk
02/02 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
02/03 Trezzo Sull’adda Mi, ITA – Live Club
02/04 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland
02/06 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
02/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Salamandra
02/08 Toulouse, FRA – Le Metronum
02/10 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/11 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
02/12 Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
02/13 Glasgow, UK – The Garage
02/14 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
02/16 Batschkapp, GER – Frankfurt am Main
02/17 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
02/19 Paris, FRA – Le Trianon
02/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
02/21 Antwerpen, BEL – Muziekcentrum Trix
02/22 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/23 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
02/24 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller Music Hall
02/25 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan
