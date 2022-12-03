Katatonia Premiere New Single & Music Video “Austerity”

Swedish progressive metal outfit Katatonia premiere their new single and music video by the name of “Austerity” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from their twelfth studio full-length “Sky Void Of Stars“, due out on January 20th, 202 via Season Of Mist.



Tell the outfit:

“We hereby present you our new single and the opening track of ‘Sky Void Of Stars‘ – ‘Austerity‘. Energetic and dark, stern and disenchanted. Enjoy.”

The group are winding down their North American tour at the moment and will follow it up with a European/UK headlining run in the new year. Their plans include:

w/ The Ocean & Cellar Darling:

12/03 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

12/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

12/06 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live (feat. Soen)

12/07 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live (feat. Soen)

12/09 Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

12/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

With Sólstafir and SOM:

01/20 Tampere, FIN – Tampereen Tullikamari

01/21 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo

01/22 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas

01/24 Warsaw, POL – Klub Stodola

01/25 Berlin, GER – Huxleys Neue Welt

01/26 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

01/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

01/28 Prague, CZE – Roxy Prauge

01/29 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien

01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

02/01 Munchen, GER – Backstage Werk

02/02 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

02/03 Trezzo Sull’adda Mi, ITA – Live Club

02/04 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland

02/06 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Salamandra

02/08 Toulouse, FRA – Le Metronum

02/10 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/11 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

02/12 Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

02/13 Glasgow, UK – The Garage

02/14 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

02/16 Batschkapp, GER – Frankfurt am Main

02/17 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

02/19 Paris, FRA – Le Trianon

02/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

02/21 Antwerpen, BEL – Muziekcentrum Trix

02/22 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/23 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

02/24 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller Music Hall

02/25 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan