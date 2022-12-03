Gideon Premiere New Single & Music Video “Too Much Is Never Enough” From Upcoming Album “More Power. More Pain.”

Alabama hardcore metal band Gideon have set a March 17th release date for their new studio full-length named “More Power. More Pain“. A new music video for its lead single titled “Too Much Is Never Enough“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Meanwhile, bassist Caleb De Rusha commented briefly of the album

“This record is every side of Gideon forged into one. The title says it all — MORE POWER. MORE PAIN.”



Drummer Jake Smelley also weighed in on the Randy LeBoeuf (The Acacia Strain, Wolves At The Gate) produced outing, offering:

“We had to walk through fire and break down walls to get to this chapter. We’re done explaining why we are the way we are. This album is for the misunderstood, the dreamers, the broken, the damned, the ones that refuse to fall in line.

When everything and everyone tells you to give up, your mind can take you to dark places. We came to realize that there was strength in that. Instead of letting it consume us, we fought like hell.”

“More Power. More Pain.” track listing:

01 – “Hell For A Man”

02 – “Locked Out Of Heaven”

03 – “Push It Back”

04 – “Too Much Is Never Enough”

05 – “MORE POWER. MORE PAIN.”

06 – “Take Off”

07 – “Damned If I Do (Damned If I Don’t)”

08 – “If You Love Me, Let Me Go”

09 – “Off the Rails”

10 – “The Final Nail”

11 – “Midnight Blue”

12 – “I Will Carry You”

13 – “Back 2 Basics”

14 – “Let ‘Er Fly”

As previously announced, the band will be headlining a tour early next year in support of that album with For The Fallen Dreams, Orthodox and Guerrilla Warfare opening.

02/09 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

02/10 Orlando, FL – Henao Center

02/11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Purgatory

02/12 Greensboro, NC – Hanger 1819

02/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

02/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

02/16 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

02/17 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s

02/18 Long Island, NY – Amityville Music Hall

02/19 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

02/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

02/22 Pontiac, MI – Pike Room @ Crofoot

02/23 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

02/24 Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club

02/25 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

02/26 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

02/28 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

03/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/03 Tacoma, WA – Real Art

03/04 Portland, OR – Bossavona Ballroom

03/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Downtown

03/07 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

03/09 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

03/11 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

03/12 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

03/14 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

03/15 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room

03/17 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

03/18 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco