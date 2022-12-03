Gideon Premiere New Single & Music Video “Too Much Is Never Enough” From Upcoming Album “More Power. More Pain.”
Alabama hardcore metal band Gideon have set a March 17th release date for their new studio full-length named “More Power. More Pain“. A new music video for its lead single titled “Too Much Is Never Enough“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Meanwhile, bassist Caleb De Rusha commented briefly of the album
“This record is every side of Gideon forged into one. The title says it all — MORE POWER. MORE PAIN.”
Drummer Jake Smelley also weighed in on the Randy LeBoeuf (The Acacia Strain, Wolves At The Gate) produced outing, offering:
“We had to walk through fire and break down walls to get to this chapter. We’re done explaining why we are the way we are. This album is for the misunderstood, the dreamers, the broken, the damned, the ones that refuse to fall in line.
When everything and everyone tells you to give up, your mind can take you to dark places. We came to realize that there was strength in that. Instead of letting it consume us, we fought like hell.”
“More Power. More Pain.” track listing:
01 – “Hell For A Man”
02 – “Locked Out Of Heaven”
03 – “Push It Back”
04 – “Too Much Is Never Enough”
05 – “MORE POWER. MORE PAIN.”
06 – “Take Off”
07 – “Damned If I Do (Damned If I Don’t)”
08 – “If You Love Me, Let Me Go”
09 – “Off the Rails”
10 – “The Final Nail”
11 – “Midnight Blue”
12 – “I Will Carry You”
13 – “Back 2 Basics”
14 – “Let ‘Er Fly”
As previously announced, the band will be headlining a tour early next year in support of that album with For The Fallen Dreams, Orthodox and Guerrilla Warfare opening.
02/09 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
02/10 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
02/11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Purgatory
02/12 Greensboro, NC – Hanger 1819
02/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
02/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
02/16 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
02/17 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s
02/18 Long Island, NY – Amityville Music Hall
02/19 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
02/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
02/22 Pontiac, MI – Pike Room @ Crofoot
02/23 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
02/24 Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club
02/25 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
02/26 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
02/28 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
03/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/03 Tacoma, WA – Real Art
03/04 Portland, OR – Bossavona Ballroom
03/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Downtown
03/07 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
03/09 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
03/11 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
03/12 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
03/14 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
03/15 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room
03/17 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
03/18 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
